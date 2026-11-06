China-Azerbaijan trade turnover reaches record $3.46B in nine months, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan reached $3.46 billion from January to September 2026, setting a new record for this period, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She remarked that China also remains the largest source of imports for Azerbaijan.

According to her, strengthening political trust between the two countries facilitates the expansion of practical cooperation, including in the areas of trade, energy, transport, and humanitarian affairs.

The ambassador noted that the joint implementation of the Belt and Road initiative has yielded positive results across a number of major infrastructure projects. In particular, the construction of the largest wind power plant in the South Caucasus, built by a Chinese company, has been completed. Furthermore, the 100 MW Gobustan solar power plant, also constructed by a Chinese company, has been connected to Azerbaijan’s unified power grid.

The ambassador placed special emphasis on the development of cooperation in the transport sector. According to her, the number of China–Europe container trains transiting through Azerbaijan via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is set to reach a new record in 2026. This route provides the Middle Corridor with significant cargo flows and contributes to the stability of international production and logistics chains.

Positive momentum is also evident in humanitarian exchanges. The introduction of a mutual visa-free regime has created further opportunities for increased travel between the two nations. The number of people registered to study the Chinese language in Azerbaijan has already surpassed 10,000, while the number of Azerbaijani students pursuing their education in China is expected to reach approximately 2,000 this year.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China’s international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing’s economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.