Turkmen ambassador, Belarus’s Belaya Rus party discuss ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Turkmenistan and Belarus reviewed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties and expanding contacts between political and public organizations, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belarus reported on Friday, November 6.

The discussion took place at a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Belarus Nazarguly Shaguliyev and Chairwoman of the Belarusian political party “Belaya Rus” Olga Chemodanova, held in Minsk on October 30 at the initiative of the Belarusian side.

During the meeting, Shaguliyev briefed Chemodanova on Turkmenistan's key international initiatives in 2026 and outlined the country's commitment to positive neutrality and its role as an international partner in promoting peace.

The sides confirmed their readiness to maintain regular communication and exchange information to develop interparty and public ties. Chemodanova positively assessed the current level of interaction and expressed readiness to continue cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.

Notably, Turkmenistan and Belarus have maintained regular political and economic contacts, with the two sides describing each other as strategic partners. Economic cooperation has traditionally focused on industrial goods, machinery, agriculture, transport and infrastructure.

Earlier work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Belarusian Commission on Economic Cooperation identified mechanical engineering, agro-industry, construction, transport and communications among the areas with potential for expanded trade. Belarusian proposals included supplies of trucks, buses and agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan, while a Belarusian Machinery Service Center operates in Ashgabat.

The economic track remained on the agenda in 2026. During inter-ministerial consultations in Ashgabat in May, the sides reviewed bilateral trade and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, including through the private sector. They also highlighted cooperation in education, science and culture.