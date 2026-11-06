Beijing sees humanitarian demining as key area of cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian demining is one of the practical areas for implementing the Global Security Initiative, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Mei, China is not only the initiator of four global initiatives but also actively facilitates their practical implementation on the international stage.

She highlighted the outcomes of the Global Development Initiative, noting that in the five years since its launch, it has garnered support from over 130 countries and international organizations. Under this initiative, more than $23 billion has been mobilized, over 1,800 projects have been implemented, and training has been provided to more than 200,000 specialists. China estimates that these programs have benefited populations in over 120 countries.

The ambassador also said that the Global Security Initiative has received support from more than 130 countries and international organizations, with its core tenets reflected in over 160 bilateral and multilateral documents.

Addressing the Global Civilization Initiative, Mei remarked that its promotion contributed to the UN General Assembly’s establishment of an International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. China has also hosted a series of international events aimed at fostering inter-civilizational dialogue and engagement between political parties.

Furthermore, the diplomat noted that the Global Governance Initiative, introduced over a year ago, has gained the support of more than 160 countries and international organizations. Over 60 states have joined the "Group of Friends of Global Governance," which advocates for the reform and improvement of the international governance system.

Mei emphasized that all four initiatives are progressively transitioning from conceptual proposals into practical international cooperation.

The briefing was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China plays an important role in setting the strategic priorities for China's socio-economic development. Its outcomes are also of interest to Beijing's international partners as China continues to expand its economic and political ties with countries around the world.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have stepped up cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, transport and energy. Transport connectivity, particularly the development of the Middle Corridor, which links China to European markets via Central Asia and the South Caucasus, remains an important part of the bilateral agenda.

The briefing comes amid efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expand cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.