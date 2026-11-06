IRGC: Mines set two oil tankers ablaze in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Two oil tankers have caught fire and been forced to halt after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

“One oil tanker struck a mine in the eastern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, while another hit a mine inside the strait. Both tankers subsequently caught fire and stopped moving. Both vessels had attempted to use unauthorised routes,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

The IRGC said the two tankers had switched off their GPS systems and attempted to navigate an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the US military.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been closed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Nothing will change until Iran’s seven conditions are met. Attempts by oil tankers to use unauthorised routes and mine-infested passages will achieve nothing,” the statement said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.