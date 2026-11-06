Kyrgyzstan takes part in ADB regional integration conference

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultan Akhmatov took part in the Conference on Regional Cooperation and Integration (RCI) held on November 4–5, 2026, at the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila, Philippines, the ministry's press service reports.

The event focused on leveraging regional cooperation and integration tools to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

ADB President Masato Kanda opened the conference. It brought together representatives from countries and regional groupings, including the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, ASEAN, the Subregional Initiative for Integration in Southeast Asia, the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Program, and Pacific island states.

A key highlight of the conference was the official launch of the ADB’s Operational Approach for Revitalizing Regional Cooperation and Integration. The document aims to boost productivity, strengthen economic resilience, expand trade engagement, and develop regional public goods in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister Sultan Akhmatov emphasized the strategic importance of regional cooperation for the Kyrgyz Republic. He noted that deepening regional interaction and transport-logistics integration serves as a key driver for sustainable economic growth and investment attraction.

During the two-day event, participants also discussed strategic approaches to overcoming global economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, and climate risks.

The ADB Conference on Regional Cooperation and Integration is held every two to three years and serves as a premier platform for dialogue among ADB member states, international organizations, and private-sector representatives on deepening economic cooperation.