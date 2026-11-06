Kazakhstan assembles 27 investment deals worth over $2 billion for Alatau City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Kazakhstan has assembled a package of 27 commercial documents with a combined investment potential of more than $2 billion following an Alatau City investment roadshow across Europe, the Kazakh government reported.

A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev completed the roadshow, which covered three major financial and industrial centers: London, Berlin and Frankfurt am Main.

The final stage took place in Frankfurt, where the delegation presented Alatau City's investment opportunities and discussed German businesses' participation in infrastructure, industrial and technology projects.

During the Alatau City Investment Round Table, representatives of banks, investment institutions and international companies discussed financing infrastructure projects, attracting long-term capital and using German financial instruments.

Bozumbayev presented the strategic development priorities of Alatau City and prospects for Kazakh-German investment cooperation. Alisher Abdykadyrov, Chief Executive Officer of Alatau City Authority, introduced the city's concept, key development areas and conditions for international investors.

Following the talks in Frankfurt, Alatau City Authority, Alatau City Bank and German financial institutions AKA Bank and KfW, Germany's state-owned development bank, signed agreements on attracting bank financing for Alatau City projects. The cooperation provides for financing investment projects and procuring German equipment.

Industrial and technological cooperation was also discussed with WILO, Zrinski Solutions, Myron AG, Nikolaus & Co. and Schneider Group. The talks covered opportunities to establish engineering and service infrastructure, organize medical equipment production, introduce asset tokenization mechanisms and develop investment consulting services.

During the German leg of the roadshow, which included events in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, 18 agreements were signed with an investment potential of $715 million.

Overall, the European roadshow resulted in a package of 27 commercial documents with a combined investment potential exceeding $2 billion. The areas of cooperation include finance, engineering infrastructure, education, mechanical engineering, healthcare, tourism and the digital economy.