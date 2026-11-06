Uzbekistan moves to reduce truck waiting times at Kazakhstan border

Photo: the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Uzbekistan has discussed measures to improve international road freight transportation across its border with Kazakhstan, focusing on simplifying border-crossing procedures, reducing waiting times and addressing operational challenges faced by national carriers at a video conference held on Friday, November 6.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the issues were discussed during a video conference initiated by the ministry and attended by representatives of relevant government agencies, the Association of International Road Carriers of Uzbekistan (ASMAP), national transport companies and businesses.

The participants reviewed challenges affecting international road freight operations at Uzbek-Kazakh border crossings and discussed ways to improve checkpoint efficiency and create more favorable conditions for domestic carriers.

Particular attention was given to simplifying border-crossing procedures for freight vehicles, shortening waiting times, ensuring uninterrupted cargo transportation and resolving existing operational issues.

Representatives of national carriers and businesses also presented their proposals and raised concerns, which were discussed with officials from the relevant ministries and government agencies.

The meeting further covered measures to improve procedures at border checkpoints, eliminate barriers affecting transport operators and strengthen coordination among the government bodies responsible for cross-border freight operations.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said it would continue working to improve conditions for international road transportation, protect the interests of national carriers and increase the efficiency of cross-border freight operations.