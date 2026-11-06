Azerbaijan allocates about $4.3B from state budget for investment expenditures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Over 7.28 billion manat ($4.28 billion) was spent on capital expenditures from Azerbaijan's state budget from January through September 2026.

The data was included in the Ministry of Finance’s report on state budget execution for the first nine months of the year.

The report noted that capital expenditures included 1.76 billion manat ($1.04 billion) allocated to the Great Return Program and over 1.62 billion manat ($955.2 million) to the state investment program. Other capital expenditures amounted to nearly 3.9 billion manat ($2.29 billion).

According to the Great Return Program, most of the funding for 383 projects was allocated to the transport sector. Specifically, 801.4 million manat ($471.4 million) was spent on 97 projects in this area. A total of 692.5 million manat ($407.4 million) was allocated to the implementation of 201 social sector projects.

In the water management and land reclamation sector, 24.5 million manat ($14.4 million) was spent on 38 projects, in the energy and industry sector, 65.9 million manat ($38.8 million) was allocated to 11 projects, and in the defense and law enforcement sector, 94.6 million manat ($55.6 million) was used for 19 projects.

Meanwhile, 309 projects were implemented under the state investment program. According to this program, 714.4 million manat ($420.2 million) was allocated to the transport sector, 320.1 million manat ($188.3 million) to water management and land reclamation, and 186.2 million manat ($109.5 million) to energy and industry.

A total of 125 million manat ($73.5 million) was used for investment purposes through foreign loans under the state investment program.