Woodside secures nine-year LNG supply agreement with Türkiye's BOTAŞ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Woodside Energy will supply Türkiye's state energy company BOTAŞ with 0.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG for nine years starting in 2030, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

The BOTAŞ agreement is among about 11 Mtpa of LNG sale and purchase agreements Woodside has signed in the past two years with buyers in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Woodside said its portfolio marketing gives it exposure to both international oil-linked and gas-linked pricing. It cited recent sales to BOTAŞ (0.5 Mtpa), Petronas (1 Mtpa), and Uniper (1 Mtpa) as examples. The company added that its advantaged US supply source from Louisiana LNG helps it access new and emerging markets.

BOTAŞ (Petroleum Pipeline Corporation) is Türkiye’s state-owned energy company, established in 1974 and headquartered in Ankara. It is the country’s primary operator of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, as well as the main importer and trader of natural gas and LNG. Türkiye imports nearly all of the gas it consumes, and BOTAŞ plays a central role in securing supplies through long-term contracts, pipeline infrastructure, LNG terminals and storage facilities. The company is owned by the Türkiye Wealth Fund.

BOTAŞ (Petroleum Pipeline Corporation) is Türkiye's state-owned energy company and the country's main natural gas importer. Türkiye imports almost all of the gas it consumes via pipelines and as LNG, and has been diversifying its supply sources through long-term LNG contracts. Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company has operated LNG since 1989, when the first cargo was delivered from the North West Shelf, and has delivered more than 7,700 cargoes since then. It currently operates about 19 Mtpa of liquefaction capacity at the Karratha Gas Plant (14.3 Mtpa) and Pluto LNG (4.9 Mtpa). Woodside's Louisiana LNG project in the US, with 16.5 Mtpa of capacity, is targeting first LNG in 2029 and will give the company an Atlantic basin supply position.