Fluor wins engineering role in X-energy nuclear project in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Fluor Corporation has been selected by X-energy, Inc. to provide engineering, design and project management services for the Cascade Advanced Energy Facility, a small modular reactor project planned near Richland, Washington, the company said.

Under the agreement, Fluor will provide engineering, design development, supply chain, cost estimating and project controls services for the facility’s nuclear island. The contract value was not disclosed and will be recognized by Fluor in the third quarter.

The project is expected to use X-energy’s Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor technology. Fluor will draw on experience gained through its ongoing work with X-energy on the company’s first Xe-100 project to support development, refine execution plans and inform investment decisions.

The Cascade facility is planned to include four Xe-100 reactors with a combined generating capacity of approximately 320 megawatts of carbon-free electricity. The project could eventually be expanded to 12 units, bringing total capacity to 960 megawatts.

The facility is the first project under X-energy’s initiative to deploy 5 gigawatts of new nuclear generating capacity by 2039.

The agreement follows an earlier contract under which Fluor was selected to provide similar services for X-energy’s proposed advanced nuclear project at Dow’s UCC Seadrift Operations in Texas.

Fluor said the latest award further expands its cooperation with X-energy in the development of advanced nuclear energy projects.

“Advanced nuclear technologies are poised to play a critical role in meeting growing energy demand while supporting decarbonization goals,” Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions, said.

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company founded in 1912 and headquartered in Irving, Texas. With nearly 23,000 employees worldwide, the company provides professional and technical solutions across a wide range of industries through its Urban Solutions, Energy Solutions and Mission Solutions business segments.