KazMunayGas, Transneft discuss oil transportation and transit cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Russia's Transneft have discussed prospects for cooperation in oil transportation and transit, KMG reported.

The meeting was held in Moscow between Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, and Nikolay Tokarev, President of Transneft.

Khassenov highlighted the strategic importance of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Atyrau-Samara and Makhachkala-Novorossiysk routes for Kazakhstan's oil exports. He noted that these transportation routes had demonstrated their reliability, efficiency, and economic viability over many years of operation.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas to strengthen the transit potential of Kazakhstan and Russia.

On November 2, 2026, oil transportation along the Atyrau-Samara route was temporarily suspended following a drone attack on an oil pumping station near Samara. Pumping resumed on November 3 and is now operating normally.

Oil transportation via the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main pipeline, operated by KazTransOil, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, amounted to 7.573 million tons in the first nine months of 2026.

According to KazMunayGas, the volume of oil transported through the CPC pipeline network attributable to the company amounted to 6.92 million tons in the first half of 2026, down 7.4% from 7.475 million tons in the same period of 2025.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, operating across the entire production chain, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining, and the provision of specialized services. Founded in 2002, the company represents Kazakhstan's interests in the oil and gas industry.