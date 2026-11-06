Azerbaijan recovers $62.89M through financial control measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. As a result of audits conducted by the State Financial Control Service from January through September 2026, 106.9 million manat ($62.89 million) was recovered, and expenditures totaling 100.9 million manat ($59.36 million) were prevented.

This was stated in the Ministry of Finance’s report for January–September 2026.

In addition, the report notes that during the reporting period, audits were completed for a total of 84 organizations. Of these, 52 audits were conducted based on decisions received from law enforcement agencies, and 32 were carried out as part of unscheduled inspections.

A total of 91 projects were covered by the financial review.

During the reporting period, work also continued in the area of financial due diligence.

Specifically, appropriate measures were taken to improve the effectiveness of state investment projects in territories liberated from occupation. Within this framework, financial reviews were conducted to ensure the highly effective implementation of state investment and infrastructure projects, the economical use of public funds, the optimization of projects, and the strengthening of preventive control measures.

A total of 91 projects were subject to financial review. Of these, 59 were completed projects, and 32 were projects currently in progress.

The total cost of the 59 completed projects amounted to 1.038 billion manat ($610.59 million).

As part of the financial review, projects were examined in terms of cost and scope of work. During the cost review, the compliance of expenses related to the use of goods, materials, and equipment, as well as labor, machinery, and equipment, with applicable standards and market prices was assessed.

In addition, the scope-of-work review verified the consistency of quantities and calculations between the project drawings and the cost estimate documentation, and measures were taken to identify deviations during project implementation.