Tajikistan, China's Pingmei Shenma discuss energy investment projects

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma received a delegation from the Chinese company China Pingmei Shenma in Dushanbe on November 3, 2026, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the ministry reported.

The sides discussed cooperation in areas including coal processing, the introduction of modern coal-processing technologies, the construction of solar power plants, and the implementation of joint investment projects.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to continue the dialogue, explore opportunities for joint projects, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.

China Pingmei Shenma is a large state-owned Chinese industrial group headquartered in Pingdingshan, Henan Province. Established in 2008 through the reorganization of the former Pingmei Group and Shenma Group, it operates across the energy and chemical industries. Its activities include coal mining and processing, coking, chemical production, and the manufacture of new materials. The group is controlled by the Henan provincial government.

The group’s industrial portfolio also includes nylon products, engineering plastics and chemical fibres. Its subsidiary, Shenma Industrial, focuses on the production of nylon 66 salt and intermediates, engineering plastics, industrial yarn, tire cord fabric and other chemical fibre products. The company says its nylon products are supplied to customers in more than 40 countries and regions across Europe, Asia and the Americas.