AzInTelecom employees planted 300 trees in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, organized a tree-planting initiative to mark the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The initiative took place in Sarijali village in the liberated Aghdam district. The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the memory of our martyrs. As part of the initiative, “AzInTelecom” employees planted 300 trees in the village and carried out the initial watering.

The event was organized with the support of the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, as well as the “Qayıdış könüllüləri” Public Union.

Held as part of the First State Program on the Great Return, the initiative aimed to contribute to environmental restoration and the expansion of green spaces in the liberated territories.

“AzInTelecom” LLC remains committed to corporate social responsibility and will continue to support initiatives focused on environmental protection and sustainable development.