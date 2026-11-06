Uzbekneftegaz holds talks with Axens, Technip, CPECC on refinery expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz has begun talks with international engineering companies on doubling the annual processing capacity of the Bukhara Oil Refinery from 2.5 million to 5 million tons, the company said on November 5.

The talks took place at a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman of the Board Abdugani Sanginov and representatives of France's Axens and Technip and China's CPECC.

The discussions follow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's November 3 visit to the refinery, during which he instructed officials to expand its capacity and involve leading international companies in its modernization.

The meeting focused on the companies' potential involvement in developing the refinery's expansion concept, selecting modern technologies and licensors, preparing preliminary engineering designs, supplying equipment, carrying out construction work, and managing the project.

Sanginov emphasized that time would be a key factor in implementing the modernization program. He asked each company to submit preliminary technical and commercial proposals within one week.

The proposals are expected to specify the proposed cooperation model, scope of work, initial information requirements, and deadlines for completing the relevant tasks.

Uzbekneftegaz said it was ready to provide international partners with the necessary information promptly, review their proposals without delay, and make subsequent decisions in a timely manner.

"The main objective is to determine the most effective technological and organizational model for implementing the project within a short timeframe, accelerate preparatory work and begin modernization as soon as possible," Sanginov said.

The planned expansion is expected to double the refinery's annual processing capacity. However, Uzbekneftegaz has not yet disclosed the project's investment cost or completion timeline.