Ukraine's energy minister thanks President Ilham Aliyev for support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Ukraine highly values Azerbaijan's support, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said.

"I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev, the Government and people of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijani companies, and everyone who has contributed to our joint efforts," he wrote in a post on his X social media account.

The post also noted that the 14th meeting of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation had been held.

"Together with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, we continued to implement the agreements reached between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ilham Aliyev, as well as between our delegations in June in Baku.

We proposed working together on equipment reserves, logistics for its delivery, standardization, and joint production. Minister Shahbazov also noted Ukraine’s technological advancements in renewable energy," the post reads.

Shmyhal also outlined that the two countries are working on Ukraine’s recovery and modernization, involving Azerbaijani companies in the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, the energy sector, and industrial and social facilities.

Following the meeting, the Commission approved a joint Action Plan and agreed to hold the next meeting in Baku.