Azerbaijan's tumbling team wins its third world championship title

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan's national tumbling team has become three-time world champion.

The team climbed to the top of the podium after winning a gold medal at the World Championships, held in Nanjing, China, from November 4 to 8.

The team, comprising Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and Alexey Karatashov, delivered a confident performance in the final round, successfully defending their title as World Champions.

Thus, the Azerbaijani representatives have become three-time World Champions.