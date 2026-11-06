Azerbaijan, UN discuss cooperation, regional development prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. On November 6, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, who is currently on a visit to the country.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, Azerbaijan’s contribution to multilateral diplomacy, as well as issues on the global and regional agendas.

The parties noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan’s active role in cooperation with the UN, as well as its steps to help address global challenges. In this context, particular emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, the initiatives it has put forward, the high-level events it has hosted, and the results achieved within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, COP29, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the World Urban Forum (WUF), and other international platforms.

Emphasizing the importance of the successful hosting of the UN Summit on Innovation in Public Administration in Azerbaijan on November 5–6, the minister highlighted the efforts being made to promote Azerbaijan’s experience in the field of innovative public administration at the international level, particularly the “ASAN Khidmet” model, and to expand its application in various countries.

The minister provided information on Azerbaijan’s contribution to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the measures being taken in this regard at the national level, as well as the donor and humanitarian activities carried out to support the international development agenda.

The importance of expanding regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia, as well as the significance of the C6 format, was emphasized. In this context, discussions touched on strengthening transport and logistics links, effectively utilizing the potential of the Middle Corridor, expanding trade and investment ties, energy security, green energy, digital transformation, and the development of regional transit capabilities.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts being carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as on measures to ensure the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands, the creation of modern infrastructure, and the economic reintegration of these territories. In addition, attention was drawn to the serious hindrance posed by the threat of landmines and unexploded ordnance left over from the period of Armenian occupation to the process of reconstruction and development, human safety, and sustainable development.

The parties also exchanged views on existing global and regional threats and challenges affecting international peace and security, the promotion of economic and social development, as well as other issues of mutual interest within the framework of the United Nations.



