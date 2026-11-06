Azerbaijan refunds $174.5M from state budget in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Azerbaijani state budget refunded a total of 296.7 million manats ($174.5 million) to individuals and legal entities in January–October 2026, according to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the refunded funds included value-added tax (VAT) paid by individuals on goods purchased in retail and catering, as well as on cultural services, including theater, cinema, museums and concerts, and medical services. They also covered VAT paid on hotel services in the liberated territories and VAT paid by foreigners on goods purchased in Azerbaijan for purposes other than production or commercial activities, the ministry said.

In addition, part of the VAT paid on residential and non-residential premises purchased on a cashless basis from entities engaged in building construction was refunded. Other refunds included overpaid taxes, state duties, interest and financial penalties.

Will be updated