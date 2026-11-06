Woodside secures LNG deals with QatarEnergy, Petronas, Uniper and others over two years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Woodside Energy has secured about 11 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) over the past two years, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

The buyers include JERA (Japan), KOGAS and SK Gas (South Korea), CPC (Taiwan), China Resources (China), Petronas (Malaysia), Uniper, an investment-grade European buyer, BOTAŞ (Türkiye), and QatarEnergy.

The largest deal is with QatarEnergy, for 3 Mtpa over 20 years from the start-up of Louisiana LNG's Train 3, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Other deals include 1 Mtpa with Petronas, two 1 Mtpa deals with Uniper, 0.5 Mtpa with BOTAŞ from 2030, and 0.6 Mtpa with SK Gas from 2027 to 2040.

Woodside said the flexibility of its portfolio volumes, shipping, destinations, and pricing allows it to extract more value from its LNG business.

Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company has operated LNG since 1989, when the first cargo was delivered from the North West Shelf, and has delivered more than 7,700 cargoes since then. It currently operates about 19 Mtpa of liquefaction capacity at the Karratha Gas Plant (14.3 Mtpa) and Pluto LNG (4.9 Mtpa). Woodside is building up its LNG portfolio with the Scarborough project in Australia, due to ship its first cargo in the fourth quarter of 2026, and Louisiana LNG in the US, targeting first LNG in 2029. The company has 21.5 Mtpa of new liquefaction capacity under construction at Louisiana LNG (16.5 Mtpa) and Pluto Train 2 (5 Mtpa).