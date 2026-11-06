Hazar Logistik, Gebrüder Weiss discuss cargo transit via Turkmenbashi port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Turkmenistan's Hazar Logistik and Austrian logistics company Gebrüder Weiss have discussed opportunities to expand cargo transportation to Central Asian countries via the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Hazar Logistik reported in a publication on its social media account.

The meeting brought together Hazar Logistik's management and Gebrüder Weiss Project Manager Erwin Rösl and Key Account Manager Johannes Rwaitzner.

According to the publication, the sides discussed the development of international transport corridors, expansion of cooperation and the organization of cargo shipments to Central Asian countries through Turkmenbashi port.

Particular attention was paid to routing cargo arriving at the port across the Caspian Sea to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, using Turkmenistan's transport and logistics infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hazar Logistik is a Turkmen transport and logistics company providing container, rail, road, sea, air, and multimodal transportation services. The company handles import, export, and transit operations and provides cargo transportation services across Turkmenistan, the CIS, and international destinations. Its services are covered by licenses for maritime transportation, transport and forwarding activities, and road freight services, while its management system is certified under the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

The company has branches and offices in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Türkiye, Georgia and the UAE, including offices in Poti and Istanbul. Its services include rail freight, customs clearance, container transportation, maritime shipping and multimodal logistics. Hazar Logistik is also included in the official register of customs brokers maintained by the Customs Service of Turkmenistan under registration code GD-0066.