1,250 trees planted in one day with ABB Bank's support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. ABB Bank took part in another tree-planting initiative organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association in the Mushfigabad settlement of Baku.

The initiative was organized under a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association.

The strategic goal of the memorandum is to plant a total of 1 million trees across the country by 2033.

The initiative took place on a site designated for the establishment of a forest area in the Mushfigabad settlement. On the first day, 1,250 trees were planted across an area of 2 hectares. Tree-planting activities will continue in the coming days. With the support of the participating organizations, including ABB Bank, a drip irrigation system has also been installed at the site.

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