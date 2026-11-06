Azerbaijan marks Victory Day in Kenya with focus on peace and reconstruction (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A celebratory event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day was held with the participation of Kenyan youth, the Azerbaijani community, and media representatives, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya, with the support of the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) and the "International Youth Network" public association, an organization led by Charlene Ruto, daughter of the President of Kenya.

The event featured a panel discussion at the Kenya Youth Leadership and Innovation Center, which was established last year at KISE with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA). Participants exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s experience in conflict resolution, post-conflict reconstruction, and humanitarian demining, as well as the country’s position and initiatives regarding sustainable peace and regional cooperation.

A video presentation and photo exhibition, themed "From Victory to Peace and Reconstruction," provided the Kenyan youth with insights into the unforgettable moments of Azerbaijan's historic victory and the stages of development during the post-conflict period. A group of Kenyan students pursuing higher education in Azerbaijan under the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant" program joined via online from Baku.

The event highlighted the exceptional significance of Victory Day in the history of the Azerbaijani people. During the event, it was noted that the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, and lasted for 44 days under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, became a triumph of the unity, resolve, and determination of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts in the post-victory period, aimed at fostering lasting peace and cooperation in the region, were acknowledged. During the event, it was also emphasized that the restoration, reconstruction, humanitarian demining, and reintegration initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan serve as a valuable model for other post-conflict nations.

Following the formal proceedings, a celebratory artistic program dedicated to Victory Day was presented. The guests showed great interest in the traditional Azerbaijani dances performed by both Azerbaijani and Kenyan dancers. A reception was also held, during which guests were treated to dishes from the Azerbaijani national cuisine.