Azerbaijan's tricolor flag embodies its path to independence – analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan’s tricolor flag is a living chronicle of its path to independence, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, in the history of every nation, there are sacred symbols that embody its struggle for freedom, national identity, and traditions of statehood.

“For the Azerbaijani people, the tricolor State Flag stands at the forefront of such symbols. Composed of blue, red, and green, this flag has, for over a century, embodied our nation’s aspiration for independence, its historical memory, and its faith in the future. Today, our tricolor flag, waving proudly throughout Azerbaijan, serves as an expression of our state sovereignty and national unity.

State Flag Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan every year on November 9. This date wasn't chosen by chance; it was on November 9, 1918, that the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic adopted the country's tricolor national flag. Thus, Azerbaijan has gone down in history not only as the nation that established the first parliamentary republic in the East but also as one that defined its own symbols of statehood.

Each color of our flag carries a profound meaning. The blue represents the Turkic origins of the Azerbaijani people; the red signifies the aspiration to build a modern society and develop democracy; and the green reflects our belonging to Islamic civilization. The white crescent and the eight-pointed star, positioned in the center of the red stripe, are integral elements of our tricolor flag. Together, these symbols reflect the historical roots, spiritual values, and path of development of our people," he noted.

According to him, following the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1920, the tricolor flag ceased to be used as a state attribute. Although it couldn't be flown in Soviet times, the symbol lived on in the memory of the people and in their aspirations for independence. On the path toward the restoration of independence, the tricolor flag once again became a key symbol in the struggle for statehood.

"On November 17, 1990, at a session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, held on the initiative and under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the tricolor flag was adopted as the State Flag of the Autonomous Republic. Subsequently, on February 5, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan approved this flag as the State Flag of the country. In the years that followed, significant steps were taken to foster greater respect for the state flag. By a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on November 17, 2009, November 9 was declared State Flag Day.

The significance of the Azerbaijani flag in our modern history took on even greater meaning following the Patriotic War. The liberation of our lands, which had remained under occupation for many years, and the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty paved the way for our tricolor flag to wave once again across those territories. The raising of the Azerbaijani flag in Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, and other cities and settlements marked the realization of historic moments that our people had awaited for decades," he said.

Garayev remarked that the large-scale restoration and construction work currently underway in the liberated territories, the return of residents to their native lands, and the rebuilding of settlements all demonstrate that a new life has begun under the shadow of the country's tricolor flag.

"Our state flag, waving over every new school, hospital, administrative building, and residential settlement, demonstrates Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and its path of development oriented toward the future.

For every Azerbaijani, November 9 is a day to reflect on the history of our statehood, pay tribute to our national values, and once again grasp the significance of our independence. The soaring presence of our flag signifies the strength of our state, the unity of our people, and our confidence in the future. Our tricolor flag will continue to wave in the skies of an independent Azerbaijan, serving as a testament to our freedom and statehood for future generations," the analyst added.