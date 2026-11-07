Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President, Dear Brother,

On behalf of my nation and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and all my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, which marked the liberation of ancient Azerbaijani lands that had been under occupation for thirty years.

Azerbaijan’s just struggle, crowned with the Great Victory, has also become a source of pride for the entire Turkic world. The rapid progress in the reconstruction and revival of the liberated territories fills us all with pride.

Drawing strength from our unwavering bonds of friendship and brotherhood, founded on the principle of “One nation, two states” and elevated to the highest level through the Shusha Declaration, I am fully confident that we will continue to work in close cooperation and solidarity, both in our bilateral relations and in the international arena.

Thanks to our coordinated efforts to establish lasting peace, tranquility and stability in our region, the South Caucasus is no longer seen as a zone of conflict and instability, but rather as a region of cooperation and development.

I pray for God’s mercy upon our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for their Motherland’s independence. I honor their cherished memory with deep respect and reverence and express my gratitude to our veterans.

My dear brother, I take this opportunity to extend my warmest wishes for your robust health and happiness, and to wish the brotherly people of Azerbaijan a prosperous and peaceful future," the letter reads.