Azerbaijan and Bulgaria hold sixth round of political consultations (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The sixth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was held in Sofia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a report.

According to the ministry, the delegations were headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Ivanka Tasheva, respectively.

During the political consultations, the current state of strategic partnership relations between the two countries and prospects for their development were discussed in detail, along with issues of cooperation in the political, economic and energy sectors, including green energy corridors, transport and logistics, and other areas.

The sides also held a detailed exchange of views on diversifying trade turnover and promoting mutual investments. The importance of continuing mutual support and coordination within international organizations was emphasized at the meeting.

In addition, opportunities to expand ties in the humanitarian, cultural, scientific and educational fields were considered. It was noted that cooperation in these areas constitutes an important component of bilateral relations.

As part of the visit, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova met with Elnur Mammadov. The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest.

The Deputy Minister also met with Rusi Ivanov, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bulgaria on Foreign Policy. The sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral ties and prospects for developing cooperation.

Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting at the National Assembly of Bulgaria with members of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group and its Chairman, Hamid Hamid, as well as members of the Foreign Policy Committee and the committee's Deputy Chairman, Slavi Vasilev. During the discussions, the important role of interparliamentary relations in promoting parliamentary diplomacy, intensifying contacts between legislative bodies and developing bilateral ties was emphasized.

During the visit, Elnur Mammadov also delivered a lecture to attendees of the Diplomatic Institute of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the Student Diplomatic Club of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.