President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive congratulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Mohammed Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acwa Power, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency President Aliyev,

On the auspicious occasions of Victory Day and National Flag Day, it is my distinct honor and privilege to extend, on behalf of Acwa and personally, my warmest congratulations and heartfelt best wishes to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

These two historic national occasions hold profound significance for the Azerbaijani people, embodying the nation’s courage, unity, resilience and unwavering devotion to its homeland. Victory Day commemorates the historic triumph achieved following 44 days of extraordinary determination and sacrifice, while National Flag Day celebrates the sovereignty, independence and national pride symbolized by Azerbaijan’s tricolor flag. Together, these occasions stand as powerful reminders of the bravery of the Azerbaijani nation, its enduring spirit and its determination to safeguard its sovereignty and shape its own future.

Under Your Excellency’s distinguished leadership, Azerbaijan has demonstrated remarkable resolve in defending its national interests, restoring its territorial integrity and opening a new chapter in its history. Your vision, determination and steadfast commitment to the aspirations of the Azerbaijani people have played a defining role in guiding the nation through historic milestones. We hold in high regard Your Excellency’s leadership and dedication to building a strong, sovereign and prosperous Azerbaijan, with lasting peace, stability and opportunity for future generations.

We also attach particular importance to the longstanding bonds of brotherhood, friendship and mutual respect between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The growing relationship between our two nations, strengthened through the vision and commitment of their leadership, continues to open new horizons for strategic cooperation and enduring partnerships. We deeply appreciate Your Excellency’s personal role in advancing these relations and fostering an environment of mutual trust, shared aspirations and meaningful collaboration.

As a Saudi company, Acwa is especially proud to be part of this strengthening partnership. We are sincerely grateful for the trust, encouragement and continued support extended to our company under Your Excellency’s leadership. Acwa remains fully committed to Azerbaijan, its long-term development priorities and its vision for a sustainable and prosperous future. We look forward to further deepening our cooperation and contributing to initiatives that reflect the ambitions of the Azerbaijani nation and deliver lasting benefits to its people.

Your Excellency, on these memorable national occasions, allow me to express our profound respect for the courage and determination of the Azerbaijani people and our sincere appreciation for Your Excellency’s leadership, vision and continued support. We are confident that, under your guidance, Azerbaijan will continue to advance toward new achievements while preserving the unity, strength and national values that define its remarkable spirit.

I extend my heartfelt wishes for Your Excellency’s continued good health, happiness and success, and for lasting peace, unity, stability and prosperity for the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem," the letter reads.

Will be updated