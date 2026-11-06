Germany supports Uzbekistan’s WTO accession, investment reforms (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Germany supports Uzbekistan’s planned accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and is assisting the country in improving its investment climate to attract more foreign businesses, the head of Economic Affairs and Spokesperson at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tashkent, Rebecca Dovergne, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"German-Uzbek relations are developing across multiple areas and are based on close and trusted ties, which gained further momentum during German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit to Uzbekistan in June 2026," Dovergne noted.

Germany supports Uzbekistan’s ambitious reform agenda, including efforts to develop dual vocational education and training systems.

Economic cooperation remains a key pillar of bilateral relations, with German and Uzbek companies maintaining trade ties and implementing investment projects across several sectors, including textiles, road construction, mechanical engineering and agriculture.

Interest among German businesses in Uzbekistan is growing, as reflected in the significant increase in the number of companies with German capital operating in the country in recent years.

"However, considerable potential remains to expand bilateral trade and investment," Dovergne said.

"To translate this growing interest into more concrete projects and further deepen economic cooperation, the German federal government supports Uzbekistan in improving its investment climate and removing remaining barriers," she said.

In particular, Germany sees legal certainty and energy infrastructure as important areas for further improvement to attract investment and support business activity.

The German federal government also supports Uzbekistan’s planned accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is expected to strengthen the country’s integration into the global trading system and create additional opportunities for international economic cooperation.