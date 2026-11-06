IFC provides $10M equivalent to Kyrgyz poultry producer Adal Azyk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing $10 million equivalent in local-currency financing to Kyrgyz company Adal Azyk LLC and its subsidiaries to support agribusiness development, strengthen food security, and create jobs in rural areas, IFC reported.

The investment will support the further expansion of the Agro Kush poultry complex in the Kemin district of Chui Region. The project is expected to increase domestic poultry meat production, reduce Kyrgyzstan's dependence on food imports, and create new opportunities for local farmers, processors, and distributors.

Adal Azyk is a leading producer of meat products and poultry in the Kyrgyz Republic, operating under the Toyboss brand.

This financing represents the second tranche of a broader $20 million local-currency investment package provided by IFC for the company's expansion program. The initial phase of financing was announced in July 2025.

The project is expected to support approximately 3,900 jobs at the company and in related industries. This includes creating more than 250 direct new jobs within the company and around 730 temporary jobs during the construction period.

"Expanding our partnership with IFC marks a crucial milestone in our transition toward an integrated 'farm-to-table' production model," said Myrzabek Orumbaev, CEO of Adal Azyk LLC. "This financing will help us scale up production, strengthen value chains, and supply the market with safe, high-quality products. IFC's support confirms the readiness of local agricultural enterprises to meet high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and product safety."

"Strengthening the country's agricultural sector is key to food security, job availability, and a more resilient economy," said Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC Regional Director for Industry, Agribusiness and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia. "This project delivers practical impact where it is needed most: supporting the creation of hundreds of jobs in rural areas, integrating local farmers into commercial supply chains, and reducing reliance on food imports."

The investment is complemented by IFC advisory support in decarbonization, energy efficiency, corporate and family governance, as well as biosafety and animal health protection. The project is implemented with support from the Local Currency Facility under the International Development Association's Private Sector Window Blended Finance Facility (IDA PSW), which mitigates foreign exchange risks and provides liquidity in the national currency.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It operates in more than 100 countries, leveraging its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2026, IFC committed a record $105 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet.