U.S., Azerbaijan and Armenia begin technical work on TRIPP project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia have begun the work of trilateral technical planning groups aimed at accelerating the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

According to the U.S. Department of State, this is stated in a joint statement by the governments of the three countries, published on November 6.

According to the statement, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Brendan Hanrahan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov launched the work of technical groups to advance the project.

It is noted that this cooperation will contribute to ensuring long-term stability, economic vitality, regional connectivity, and commercial prosperity across the region. Furthermore, it is reported that this initiative underscores the landmark the landmark August 8, 2025, Peace Summit Declaration brokered by President Trump.

At the initial stage, the parties agreed to establish two technical planning groups, which will address issues related to transport and electricity transmission.

These groups will facilitate the resolution of complex technical issues and moving to the next phases of implementation, including connection with other regional infrastructures.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to implementing all components of the TRIPP project as soon as possible.