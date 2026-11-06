Trump announces Stephen Miller's appointment to top White House post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Stephen Miller will become the new White House Chief of Staff.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social account.

According to the U.S. president, Miller, who currently serves as Deputy White House Chief of Staff and is one of his closest advisers, will assume his new duties on November 9, 2026.

Trump also said that Susie Wiles, who currently serves as White House Chief of Staff, will move to a non-governmental organization associated with his political activities.