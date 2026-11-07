At Least 25 seafarers killed in Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. At least 25 seafarers have been killed in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

This was reported by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations.

According to the UN specialized agency, headquartered in London, the latest victim of the conflict, which has been ongoing since February 28, was a seafarer aboard the tanker "Velos Sapphire", which came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 5. Overall, the number of attacks on commercial vessels in the region has reached 130 since late February, while thousands of seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

"Amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, seafarers continue to be killed and seriously injured, abandoned, deprived of the opportunity to return home, and face difficulties in meeting their basic needs, including access to water, food and medical assistance," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said.