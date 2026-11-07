Iran's Semnan Province exports rise 54% to about $221M in 7 months (

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Exports through customs offices in Semnan Province, located in northern Iran, rose by 54% to about $221 million and 84% in weight during the 7 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2026) compared to the same period last year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025).

This was reported by Iran Customs Administration, citing Director General of the Semnan Province Customs Administration, Morteza Hajiannejad’s remarks.

"Over the 7 months, 465,000 tons of goods, valued at approximately $221 million, were exported through the customs offices of Semnan Province," he explained.

Hajiannejad added that the primary goods exported through the province's customs during this period included sodium carbonate, motor oil, wire and cable, detergents, coal, ferrosilicon, cement, rubber products, and water treatment chemicals, among others. Products from the province were exported to 34 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Türkiye, Russia, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan.

The customs representative noted that, during the 7 months, 28,800 tons of goods, valued at $76.1 million, were imported into the country through the province's customs offices. Compared to the same period last year, product imports decreased by 44% in terms of value, while increasing by 6% in terms of weight.

Hajiannejad said that the goods imported into the country consisted primarily of supplies, automobiles, spare parts, raw materials, and similar items. These products were imported from 18 countries, including Türkiye, China, Germany, the UAE, Russia, and Oman.

According to him, the revenue generated by customs offices in Semnan Province during the specified period reached 17.8 trillion rials (about $9.53 million). This represents a 383% growth in customs revenue compared to the same period last year.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from Iran Customs Administration, 464,000 tons of goods produced in Iran's Semnan Province, valued at $250 million, were exported during the past Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026). Exports from the province grew by 15% in value and 12% in weight compared to the previous year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025).

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21.

The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.