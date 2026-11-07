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Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan News 7 November 2026 10:46 (UTC +04:00)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Photo: Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in collaboration with the YAŞAT Foundation, organized a special event for the children of fallen servicemen to mark 8 November – Victory Day, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

The event brought together 16 children at the entertainment area in Terminal 1, where a program of games, competitions and engaging activities was prepared for them.

The children took part in games led by entertainers, enjoyed a magic show and participated in board games. The program provided an opportunity for them to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.

The initiative served as a tribute to the cherished memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland and reflected the care and support extended to their children.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosts special event ahead of Victory Day (PHOTO)

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