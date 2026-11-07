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Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan News 7 November 2026 12:52 (UTC +04:00)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Colombia
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The historic building of Lima City Hall, located in the capital of Peru, was illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan in honor of November 8 – Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

The City Hall building is located in the Plaza de Armas in Lima's historic center, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Its illumination in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag has become a symbol of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

The building will remain illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag for three days.

Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)
Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag in honor of Victory Day (PHOTO)

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