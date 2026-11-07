President Ilham Aliyev promotes Azerbaijani military officers to higher ranks

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order promoting several servicemen of the Ministry of Defense to higher military ranks.

The order reads:

"Guided by Clause 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

The following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be awarded higher military ranks:

The military rank of lieutenant general:

Major General Zaur Rustamov

The military rank of major general:

Colonel Elnur Alasgarli

Colonel Hikmat Aliyev

Colonel Telman Huseynov."