Other countries may join Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan agreement on TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Other countries are expected to join the Intergovernmental Agreement between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

As reported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Alim Bayel made the remarks during a roundtable discussion on the development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku.

Bayel briefed Azerbaijani experts on the main points of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent Address to the People of Kazakhstan, titled "Kazakhstan's Current Challenges in a New Historical Cycle." In particular, the diplomat focused on large-scale infrastructure modernization and the launch of the "People's Construction" program, the development of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential, and the accelerated digitalization of the economy. The ambassador noted that Kazakhstan was among the first countries to establish a ministry dedicated to artificial intelligence and spoke about the country's achievements in the IT sector.

The diplomat also highlighted the results of President Tokayev's visit to Baku to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in October 2026. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Kazakh and Azerbaijani sides, a decision was made to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization and appoint an Azerbaijani representative as its Secretary-General.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of major joint projects and spoke about the launch of a fiber-optic communication line during the aforementioned visit, which became the first successfully implemented Trans-Caspian infrastructure project. According to A. Bayel, it will undoubtedly be followed by other important infrastructure initiatives. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan also signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in Baku, raising the status of this corridor. Other countries are expected to join the agreement as well.

In turn, the experts highly praised President Tokayev's Address. It was noted that the unprecedented intensity of bilateral political dialogue contributes to expanding cooperation across all areas and gives impetus to the implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy and transport sectors.

In addition, the experts thanked Kazakhstan for its comprehensive support for Azerbaijan's participation in the Central Asia cooperation format.