Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attend celebratory event at “Tut Əlimdən” Children's Rehabilitation Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A celebratory event was organized at the “Tut Əlimdən” Children's Rehabilitation Center to mark the anniversary of the Historic Victory.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center; Lu Mei, China`s Ambassador to Azerbaijan; Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs; and other guests.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the vibrant festive programme organized by the children. Their performances, handmade creative works and sincere presentations were met with great enthusiasm and affection by the guests.

The presentation of equipment donated to the Center by China was another important part of the ceremony. The new equipment will contribute to expanding the Center's technical and material resources and further improving the facilities provided for the children's daily care.

Providing an environment in which every child feels heard, understood, loved and safe is a fundamental priority of the state's child policy and its commitment to building a healthy society.