Erdoğan hopes intensified diplomatic efforts will help resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed hope that intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will yield positive results.

According to the Turkish Presidential Administration, Erdoğan made the remarks during a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"President Erdoğan expressed hope that the intensification of diplomatic efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia would yield positive results. He emphasized that Türkiye would continue to contribute to these efforts and highlighted the importance of developing relations with both Ukraine and Russia as part of this process," the administration said in a statement.