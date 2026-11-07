Pakistani PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I wish to extend our heartiest felicitations on the anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the 44-Day Patriotic War.

This historic day stands as a fitting testament to the courage, unity, and indomitable resolve of Azerbaijan in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Today, Azerbaijan stands strong and confident, reaping the fruits of its momentous victory into reconstruction, development, and the promise of lasting prosperity for its people. Your Excellency's visionary and sagacious leadership has been the guiding light of this remarkable national journey.

Pakistan takes great pride in the exceptional strength of our bilateral relationship, characterized by our mutual trust, shared values, and deep-rooted fraternal ties. We remain unwavering in our commitment to translate our special relationship with Azerbaijan, into a robust, multifaceted, and a dynamic strategic partnership, in the days ahead.

It is in the same spirit, that we look forward to Your Excellency's long-awaited visit to Pakistan, at mutually convenient dates. It is my firm belief that Your Excellency's presence in Islamabad, would provide an excellent opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, regional, and global issues, as well as formally launch a number of mutually beneficial initiatives, to further strengthen our strategic and economic partnership.

Availing myself of this opportunity, I convey my prayers and best wishes for Your Excellency's continued good health, happiness, and success, as well as for peace, progress, and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.