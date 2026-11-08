Nine killed in road accident in southeastern Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. At least nine people have been killed and five others injured in a road accident in Türkiye’s southeastern Van province.

According to the local administration, Van Governor Ozan Balci announced the casualties.

The accident occurred on Saturday, shortly after rainfall, on the Van–Ozalp highway, where a minibus collided with a truck.

"According to preliminary information, nine of our citizens lost their lives in the accident, five of them women. Another five people were injured and hospitalized," the governor said.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are under investigation.