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The main path to Victory ran through the hearts of our people, our soldiers, and our officers - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
The main path to Victory ran through the hearts of our people, our soldiers, and our officers - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Naturally, factors such as years of army building, enhancing the professionalism of our Armed Forces, regularly conducting military exercises, increasing combat capabilities, and equipping our army with modern equipment and weaponry played a major role in achieving our Victory. However, the main path to Victory ran through the hearts of our people, our soldiers, and our officers, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“What drove us forward was the path of dignity. The Azerbaijani people never intended to come to terms with the occupation,” the head of state added.

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