IRGC: Two tankers catch fire after striking mines in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Two oil tankers, one east of the Strait of Hormuz and the other inside the strait, attempted to pass through the waterway after switching off their tracking systems, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated.

Both vessels struck mines during the attempt, the statement noted.

IRGC said fires broke out aboard both vessels following the incident and were still burning.

Before reports emerged that the vessels had struck mines, Iranian media reported hearing two explosions on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

An unnamed Iranian official said the explosions heard on Qeshm Island were related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state television also said the explosions may have been caused by warning shots fired at vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8 when US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory. Washington said the attacks were in response to an assault on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since the two countries signed a memorandum.

Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.