Visitors gather at Victory Park to mark Azerbaijan's historic Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Visits to Victory Park in Baku have begun on the occasion of Victory Day, marked on November 8, Trend's correspondent reports.

Since early today, state and government officials, as well as ordinary citizens, have been visiting the park to pay deep, respectful tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

On the anniversary of the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War, visitors are gratefully remembering the self-sacrifice of the martyrs and honoring their exceptional contributions to the history of the country.

Victory Day serves as an embodiment of the heroism, unity, and fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani people, while also representing one of the brightest chapters in Azerbaijan’s glorious military history.

During the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army liberated numerous cities, towns, and villages from occupation over the course of 44 days. The liberation of Shusha on November 8 was a decisive event in the course of the war and paved the way for Azerbaijan’s historic victory.

November 8, the date Shusha was liberated, is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan as Victory Day.

Will be updated