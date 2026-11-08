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Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Azerbaijan Round-up 8 November 2026 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. This week (November 2–6), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 26

1.7000

November 2

1.7000

October 27

1.7000

November 3

1.7000

October 28

1.7000

November 4

1.7000

October 29

1.7000

November 5

1.7000

October 30

1.7000

November 6

1.7000

Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro grew by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0075 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9061 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 26

1.9074

November 2

1.9000

October 27

1.8987

November 3

1.9023

October 28

1.8907

November 4

1.9097

October 29

1.8945

November 5

1.9148

October 30

1.9019

November 6

1.9037

Average exchange rate for the week

1.8986

Average exchange rate for the week

1.9061

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0278 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0153 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0896 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 26

2.1052

November 2

2.1118

October 27

2.1036

November 3

2.0943

October 28

2.1118

November 4

2.0796

October 29

2.1118

November 5

2.0782

October 30

2.0923

November 6

2.0840

Average exchange rate for the week

2.1049

Average exchange rate for the week

2.0896

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0340 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date

Exchange Rate

Date

Exchange Rate

October 26

0.0342

November 2

0.0340

October 27

0.0341

November 3

 0.0340

October 28

0.0341

November 4

 0.0340

October 29

0.0341

November 5

 0.0340

October 30

0.0340

November 6

0.0339

Average exchange rate for the week

0.0341

Average exchange rate for the week

0.0340

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