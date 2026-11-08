Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day (PHOTO)

Photo: Official Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

The ministry announced the congratulatory message in a post on its official X account.

"On the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, we sincerely congratulate the fraternal Azerbaijani people and state on Victory Day. We commemorate with respect and reverence all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland," the post reads.

November 8 holds a special place in Azerbaijan's modern history, marking the liberation of Shusha after 28 years of occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. The city's liberation, regarded as a turning point in the conflict, fulfilled a long-awaited aspiration for Azerbaijanis and paved the way for the end of the war.

The historic news was announced by President Ilham Aliyev in an address to the nation from Baku's Alley of Martyrs on November 8, 2020.

The 44-day war, which began on September 27, 2020, resulted in the liberation of more than 300 settlements. Following the liberation of Shusha, a trilateral statement signed on November 10 brought the hostilities to an end. President Ilham Aliyev subsequently signed an order on December 3, 2020, establishing November 8 as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.