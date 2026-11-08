Azerbaijani people never intended to come to terms with occupation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Azerbaijani people never intended to come to terms with the occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to nation on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

"Throughout the years of occupation, I repeatedly stated publicly at various events that Azerbaijan would never accept the occupation, despite the efforts of the countries supporting Armenia to force us to do so. They repeatedly claimed that there was no military solution to this conflict. They repeatedly orchestrated various provocations in an attempt to push us into making unacceptable concessions. The large-scale smear campaign and slander directed against Azerbaijan, along with all the provocations aimed at discrediting the Azerbaijani state, its people, and its leadership, yielded no results. I repeatedly stated that we would never accept the occupation and that, if Armenia did not voluntarily withdraw from the occupied lands, we would restore our territorial integrity by military means.

Regrettably, they did not heed my words. As a result, our people united as one fist and broke the enemy's resistance on the battlefield, thereby restoring historical justice, our dignity, and international law," he added.