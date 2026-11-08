Pakistan's PM congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth anniversary of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

November 8 stands as a historic testament to the courage, resolve, and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation, which restored its territorial integrity after nearly 30 years, Sharif stated in a post shared on his “X” social network page.

“On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, and to the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices made this triumph possible. Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and we stand with Azerbaijan always.

Last year's Victory Day Parade in Baku, where I had the honour of joining President Aliyev, captured the unbreakable bond between our nations.

May Azerbaijan continue to rise from strength to strength, and may the South Caucasus move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity,” the post reads.

November 8 holds a special place in Azerbaijan's modern history, marking the liberation of Shusha after 28 years of occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. The city's liberation, regarded as a turning point in the conflict, fulfilled a long-awaited aspiration for Azerbaijanis and paved the way for the end of the war.

The historic news was announced by President Ilham Aliyev in an address to the nation from Baku's Alley of Martyrs on November 8, 2020.

The 44-day war, which began on September 27, 2020, resulted in the liberation of more than 300 settlements. Following the liberation of Shusha, a trilateral statement signed on November 10 brought the hostilities to an end. President Ilham Aliyev subsequently signed an order on December 3, 2020, establishing November 8 as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.