Azerbaijani officials commemorate Victory Day at Baku's Victory Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev have visited the monument at Victory Park in Baku to mark November 8 – Victory Day, Trend's correspondent reports.

The officials paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Citizens have also been visiting Victory Park since early morning to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.

The 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, saw the Azerbaijani Army liberate numerous cities, towns and villages from occupation. The liberation of Shusha on November 8 played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's historic victory.

November 8, the date Shusha was liberated, is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan as Victory Day.

Will be updated