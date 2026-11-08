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War criminals have received the punishment they deserved - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 8 November 2026 12:28 (UTC +04:00)
War criminals have received the punishment they deserved - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Those who occupied that building (the former executive authority building in Khankendi – ed.) – the war criminals – have received the punishment they deserved, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“They wanted to come to Baku in tanks; they wanted to drink tea in Baku. They made arrogant statements because they were sheltered by certain patrons and believed that they could pursue a policy of perpetual occupation forever. But we showed them who is who,” the head of state emphasized.

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