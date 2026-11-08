BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Those who occupied that building (the former executive authority building in Khankendi – ed.) – the war criminals – have received the punishment they deserved, President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“They wanted to come to Baku in tanks; they wanted to drink tea in Baku. They made arrogant statements because they were sheltered by certain patrons and believed that they could pursue a policy of perpetual occupation forever. But we showed them who is who,” the head of state emphasized.